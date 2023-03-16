Participants of 36th Mid-Career Management Course visits NEPRA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Participants of the 36th Mid-Career Management Course (MCM), National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar as part of their inland study tour visited NEPRA Headquarters here Thursday.

The participants were briefed and apprised about the roles and functions of NEPRA, working processes and best practices observed at NEPRA, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi welcomed them and shared with them a brief overview of the various initiatives undertaken by the Authority.

He ensured that NEPRA will keep on facilitating formal and informal interactive sessions for civil and public servants.

He also advised them to work with full zeal, dedication and integrity.

Later, NEPRA professionals gave a detailed presentation on various roles, functions and processes of NEPRA.