Participants of 36th Mid-Career Management Training Course; visit DC, DPO offices in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Instructor National Institute of Management Islamabad Muhammad Masood Ahmed on Tuesday visited the offices of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) of District Sialkot along with the participants of the 36th Mid-Career Management Training Course.

The participants were briefed about the district-level governance system and various aspects of district government and the police functioning at the district level, said a press release issued here.

The briefing session was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot.

Mid-career management training course is mandatory for promotion to BS-19.