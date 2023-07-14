Open Menu

Participants Of 37th MCMC Of NIM Islamabad Visit ICU, Tans Peshawar Authority, Tarbela Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Participants of 37th MCMC of NIM Islamabad visit ICU, Tans Peshawar Authority, Tarbela dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The participants of 37th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad here Friday visited Islamia College University (ICU) and Trans Peshawar Authority.

ICU Registrar briefed the delegation about the working and education activities of the University.

The under training officers also visited Trans Peshawar Authority where they were brefied about Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service. Later, the delegation visited Tarbela dam The participants of 37th MCMC under leadership of DS NIM Islamabad, Mohtarma Semi A Khan was on inland study tour of Abbottabad, Peshawar and Tarbela during July 11-14.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Education Abbottabad Dam July

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

1 hour ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

1 hour ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

2 hours ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

2 hours ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

3 hours ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan