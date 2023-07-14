Participants of 37th MCMC of NIM Islamabad visit ICU, Tans Peshawar Authority, Tarbela dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The participants of 37th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad here Friday visited Islamia College University (ICU) and Trans Peshawar Authority.

ICU Registrar briefed the delegation about the working and education activities of the University.

The under training officers also visited Trans Peshawar Authority where they were brefied about Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service. Later, the delegation visited Tarbela dam The participants of 37th MCMC under leadership of DS NIM Islamabad, Mohtarma Semi A Khan was on inland study tour of Abbottabad, Peshawar and Tarbela during July 11-14.