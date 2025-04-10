Participants Of 37th Senior Management Course Visit DIG Office Hazara
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A delegation of officers participating in the 37th Senior Management Course, organized by the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore, visited the DIG Hazara office under the leadership of faculty member Dr Muhammad Farooq Adeel.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti, briefed the delegation in detail about police performance in the Hazara Region, ongoing development projects, security of foreign workers, law and order, public facilitation measures, anti-narcotics efforts, action against criminal elements, and the arrest of proclaimed offenders.
DIG Satti emphasized that the security of development projects, especially those involving foreign workers, is the top priority of the police. “We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of these projects,” he said.
He further stated that investigations in serious criminal cases are now being carried out using modern technological tools.
To enhance the capabilities of investigating officers, advanced technical training courses have been introduced. “These initiatives have improved the quality of investigations, helped in the identification and apprehension of suspects, and led to convictions in several cases,” he added.
DIG Satti also highlighted that, like other provinces, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has implemented reforms in information technology, which are being successfully utilized and benefiting the public. “These IT reforms have led to positive changes in the traditional police station culture and helped address public grievances more effectively,” he noted.
He said that as soon as a crime is reported, the police respond swiftly. To ensure quick access to police in emergencies, emergency control rooms have been established across all districts of the region.
