Participants Of 3rd Rector Conference Appeal Govt To Not Amend HEC Law

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 11:14 PM

During the 1st day of 3rd Rectors' Conference, the participants contemplated the proposed draft of a bill seeking amendments in the Higher Education Commission Ordinance 2002 and considered the amendments detrimental to the promotion of higher education and research and development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :During the 1st day of 3rd Rectors' Conference, the participants contemplated the proposed draft of a bill seeking amendments in the Higher Education Commission Ordinance 2002 and considered the amendments detrimental to the promotion of higher education and research and development in the country.

The crafters of the HEC Ordinance, 2002 envisioned the institution as a vibrant organization that may work for setting the knowledge base of the nation's economy, they noted.

They said the formative years and two decades of its establishment saw huge growth in the higher education sector where wider consultation and participative approach played a key role. "The current amendments not only limit the autonomous role of the institution but also negate the basic principles of the federation.

" The Rectors' Conference noted that there were many flaws in the amendments which could be injurious to nation-building, therefore, it passed a unanimous resolution as under:" This Forum recognizes the very essence of formation of Higher Education Commission in 2002 and demands that its original spirit, purpose, and objectives be maintained and no law be passed without consulting the stakeholders which include provincial governments, HEIs of public and private sector, HEC and its employees.Moreover, this forum demands that present bill must be stopped for process in the best interest of the country."

