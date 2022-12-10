UrduPoint.com

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Participants of 5th Maritime Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022) Participants of 5th Maritime Security Workshop visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The delegation was led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal.

The workshop participants were briefed on Pakistan Navy challenges and responses including PN contributions towards promotion of Blue Economy. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi interacted with the participants of the workshop.

During the interactive session, the Naval Chief dilated upon issues related to maritime security and PN efforts for maritime awareness in the country.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy initiatives in enhancing maritime and coastal security, operational readiness, PN initiatives for supporting quality education, health sector and socio-economic uplift of coastal community.

The workshop participants comprised of senators, parliamentarians, policy makers, bureaucrats, academia, entrepreneurs as well as representatives from media. The participants highly appreciated PN role & efforts to befittingly meet maritime related challenges being faced by the country and also proposed valuable suggestions.

