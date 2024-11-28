Participants of 7th Maritime Security Workshop visit NHQs

The participants of 7th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW), led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, visited Naval Headquarters (NHQs) here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The participants of 7th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW), led by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, visited Naval Headquarters (NHQs) here Thursday.

The workshop participants received a briefing on contemporary maritime challenges and Pakistan Navy’s response strategies, including its contributions to maritime awareness and socio-economic development of coastal communities, said a press release issued by Directorate General of Public Relations (Navy).

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, also interacted with the participants.

In his address, the Naval Chief elaborated on maritime security challenges and highlighted Pakistan’s Blue Economy

potential.

He emphasized efforts to enhance maritime and coastal security through initiatives such as Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Coastal Security and Harbour Defence measures.

The visiting delegation, comprising parliamentarians, politicians, bureaucrats, Armed Forces officers, members of the media, and representatives of civil society, highly appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and offered valuable suggestions