Participants of Asian Political Conference support resolving Kashmir issue under UN charter

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Monday said that the participants of International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) held in Baku, have expressed their full support to Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that Bangladesh and Malaysia have also supported the point of view of Kashmiri people, who wanted to resolve the issue as per United Nations Security Council charter.

Mushahid said that participants of the conference had demanded to end the massive human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Russia, Japan, Korea, and Central Asian States were also in favour of addressing the issue of Kashmir as per the UN charter, he stated.

To a question, he said that a large number of people took out a procession in Bangladesh for expressing solidarity with the IOJ&K people.

To another question, he said that the voice of IOJ&K people was being raised around the world so that the long standing issue of Kashmir could be addressed in a better way.