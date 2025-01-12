Participants Of International Conference Visit Taxila Museum
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The participants of the “International Conference on Buddhism in Pakistan,” organized by the Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), belong to diverse faith leaders, researchers, and scholars who visit the Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist sites on Saturday.
The faith leaders, researchers, and scholars from 14 different countries, including the United States and China, prominent among them Venerable Dr. Yifa from Harvard University, Dr.
Stefan Baum from the Institute for Indian and Tibetan Studies, Munich, and Dr. Dessi Vendova from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston explored ancient Buddhist monasteries, stupas, and archaeological landmarks in Taxila.
Upon arrival, the scholars and dignitaries were received by Shah Bano, Deputy Director, Directorate General of Archaeology, and Humera Naz, Curator, Taxila Museum, who also briefed them about various artifacts put on display at the Taxila Museum.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uplift of economically downtrodden sections of society stands as top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM2 minutes ago
-
Participants of international conference visit Taxila Museum2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 33 criminals22 minutes ago
-
7 accused held, 700 kites recovered22 minutes ago
-
AJK President expresses condolence over death of Kashmiri Journalist Pervez Bhatti, Contractor Ch. S ..32 minutes ago
-
Panel discussion highlights community engagement for improving girls' school enrollment rates42 minutes ago
-
New charter of democracy needed for stability: Tariq Fazal42 minutes ago
-
Govt’s position for dialogue remains unchanged despite delay: Irfan Siddiqui52 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt shifts operational command from Levies Force to district Police52 minutes ago
-
No reality to PTI founder’s release offer: Minister1 hour ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto formally inaugurates first phase of Shaheed ZA Bhutto expressway1 hour ago
-
Governor Tessori hosts Governors 'Summit2 hours ago