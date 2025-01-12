Open Menu

Participants Of International Conference Visit Taxila Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The participants of the “International Conference on Buddhism in Pakistan,” organized by the Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), belong to diverse faith leaders, researchers, and scholars who visit the Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist sites on Saturday.

The faith leaders, researchers, and scholars from 14 different countries, including the United States and China, prominent among them Venerable Dr. Yifa from Harvard University, Dr.

Stefan Baum from the Institute for Indian and Tibetan Studies, Munich, and Dr. Dessi Vendova from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston explored ancient Buddhist monasteries, stupas, and archaeological landmarks in Taxila.

Upon arrival, the scholars and dignitaries were received by Shah Bano, Deputy Director, Directorate General of Archaeology, and Humera Naz, Curator, Taxila Museum, who also briefed them about various artifacts put on display at the Taxila Museum.

