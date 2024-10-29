Participants Of National Security Workshop Briefed On Pakistan’s Foreign Policy
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:05 PM
A group of 95 participants of the 26th National Security Workshop, conducted by the National Defence University (NDU), on Tuesday visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A group of 95 participants of the 26th National Security Workshop, conducted by the National Defence University (NDU), on Tuesday visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch briefed them on the dimensions, strengths, challenges and considerations of the foreign policy of Pakistan, a
post on X said.
The participants were also briefed on the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani Missions abroad.
At the conclusion of the session, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister and the foreign secretary entertained questions from the audience and held a thought-provoking discussion with the course participants.
