Participants of National Security Workshop visit Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The participants of 24th National Security Workshop of National Defence University ( NDU) on Tuesday visited Peshawar.

During their visit, the participants were briefed on the provincial government's social and economic development plans.

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance and other relevant officials were also present during the briefing.