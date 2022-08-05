Participants of rally expresses solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, a rally was taken out from Civil Defence Department, led by deputy controller Ameeruddin Abbasi, at Minara road in Sukkur on Friday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

People belonging to different walks of life including Government officials, social workers and citizens participated in the rally.

Carrying banners, the participants chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian atrocities.

Speakers said"Every Pakistani is aware of its national responsibility and stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters."The speakers Payed rich tribute to the unwavering struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, they expressed the hope that Kashmiris will succeed in achieving their right to self-determination."Deputy Chief Warden, Dr Saeed Sean, Warden Agha Jabbar, Post Warden Muhammad Ahmed, Riaz Khokhar, Ashfaq Maitlo and others also spoke the occasion.