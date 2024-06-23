Participants of Save Gaza campaign end Islamabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The 41-day long sit-in of the 'Save Gaza Campaign' in the federal capital Islamabad has come to an end due to the personal efforts of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The office bearers of the Save Gaza Campaign, led by former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, announced to call off the sit-in after a meeting with the Federal Interior Minister here on Saturday.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on the occasion that every Pakistani has the same feelings for Palestine as they do, and that the Government has no objection to their demands.

He added that the Government of Pakistan was already playing proactive role in this regard and will also work on the implementation of their recommendations.

The Federal Interior Minister prayed for the participants who lost their lives in an unfortunate incident during the sit-in and assured that justice would be served to the families of the deceased.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Rindhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, and DIG Operations Ali Raza were also present in the meeting.