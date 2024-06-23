Participants Of Save Gaza Campaign End Islamabad Sit-in
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The 41-day long sit-in of the 'Save Gaza Campaign' in the federal capital Islamabad has come to an end due to the personal efforts of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The office bearers of the Save Gaza Campaign, led by former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, announced to call off the sit-in after a meeting with the Federal Interior Minister here on Saturday.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on the occasion that every Pakistani has the same feelings for Palestine as they do, and that the Government has no objection to their demands.
He added that the Government of Pakistan was already playing proactive role in this regard and will also work on the implementation of their recommendations.
The Federal Interior Minister prayed for the participants who lost their lives in an unfortunate incident during the sit-in and assured that justice would be served to the families of the deceased.
Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Rindhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, and DIG Operations Ali Raza were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Public Sharing Bicycle System" in Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Last ritual of Sepoy Anosh observed with full military honor42 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and succe ..47 minutes ago
-
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock47 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death a ..47 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply47 minutes ago
-
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises47 minutes ago
-
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants1 hour ago
-
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants2 hours ago
-
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur2 hours ago