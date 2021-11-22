Participants of seminar stressed implementation of laws to prevent childhood marriages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The participants of a two-day seminar titled "Early Childhood Marriages in KP - A Political Economy Analysis (PEA) and Policy Options" discussed improvement in implementations of existing laws to prevent childhood marriages.

The event was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) in collaboration with Strengthening Participatory Organization here on Monday.

The participants of event including government officials, legislators, civil society organizations, religious scholars and educationists stressed the need of creating more awareness among people about physical and mental health issues related to childhood marriages and implement existing laws to stop marriages at early ages.

Different debates were also generated on child marriages by facilitating spaces for legal and policies aspects for collective advocacy and programming efforts.

It was also stressed that there is increasing importance for the development of way forward on the recommendations.

Highlighting the objectives of the seminar, Chairperson KPCSW, Ms Riffat Sardar said the dissemination of Political Economy Analysis on child marriage is improved awareness and understanding on the dynamics (drivers and consequences) around early child marriage in KP amongst the stakeholders.

She said that ample of policies are in placed preventing early childhood marriages. However, there is a greater need to improve and strengthen the implementation processes and that civil society has a huge responsibility to address the effects and implications of the early childhood marriages.