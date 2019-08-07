UrduPoint.com
Participating In The Debate In Joint Session Of The Parliament, Senator Sitara Ayaz Said Kashmir Issue Must Be Resolved In Accordance With The Aspirations Of Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Participating in the debate in Joint Session of the parliament, Senator Sitara Ayaz said Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris. Pakistan should mobilise diplomatic corps for highlighting Indian atrocities in world's important capitals.

She said Afghan peace talks should continue to secure borders with Afghanistan.

MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) said Indian latest move should be countered aggressively. We should prepare ourselves for waging war against India and facing ground realities.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said the annexation of disputed Kashmir was an international conspiracy against Kashmiris as well as Pakistan. India had tried to abolish Line of Control (LoC) and tried to turn it into international border. India violated international agreements by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.

He stressed adopting collective approach to cope with the situation as no single political party can tackle the latest situation of Kashmir.

He thanked China and Turkey for extending support to Pakistan in conflict with India. He demanded recalling Pakistani high commissioner from New Delhi and sent Indian high commissioner in Pakistan back.

Mushahid said diplomatic emergency should be declared for mustering diplomatic support for Kashmir and demanded of constituting a Parliamentary Task Force for lobbying against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

Dr Ramesh Kumar suggested a committee comprising of parliamentarians from all political parties should be set up to highlight the Kashmir issue effectively across the world.

Taking part in the debate, Usman Khan Kakar of Pashtoonkhawa Milli Awami Party, said British imperialism was the main reason for Kashmir issue. Thousand of innocent Kashmiris laid their lives so far in the conflict which was created by British imperialist.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of PPPP said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition of sub-continent. He said Kashmir had become a human tragedy and unfortunately the international community did not pay any heeds to settle the issue peacefully. Modi had made botched attempt to divide Kashmir, he added.

Pervaiz Ashraf said we have to give a message to our Kashmiris brethren that 22 million Pakistani were with them in this hour of trial. The whole nation was ready to help our Kashmiris brethren and would not let them alone in this critical time, he added.

He suggested we should send our delegations to world capitals and highlight plight of Kashmiris. He said although war could be last option, we would not hesitate to opt it.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said Indian act was not only a blatant violation of UN resolutions, international laws and Geneva Convention but also Indian Supreme Court decisions and democracy.

She said Pakistani missions and other diplomatic channels should be activated to convey our viewpoint. She called for forging unity at this critical time and shun our difference.

She was of the views that two nation theory was still alive and India had proven it true.

Agha Hasal Baloch said that Baloch National Party strongly condemned the Indian move to abrogate Articles 370 and 35. He said it was right time to set aside our differences and stood for the rights of Kashmiris people.

He also suggested All Parties Conference (APC) to devise a joint strategy to cope with the situation.

Mir Kabir Shahi said it was a very grave and sensitive issue and we had to shun our internal differences. He called for revisiting our foreign policy.

