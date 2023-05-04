UrduPoint.com

Participation In CFM Reflects Pakistan's Commitment To SCO Charter: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan's decision to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Minister's meeting in India reflected its commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan was committed to playing its part to advance the shared values of peace and stability in the region.

"We are all for win-win understandings based on connectivity, trade and mutually advantageous cooperation," he commented.

The prime minister's statement came as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa, India to attend the meeting and expressed confidence that moot would lead to a successful outcome.

