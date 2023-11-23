Participation in co-curricular stressed for prosperity society

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Sector Commander South, Brigadier Sohail Ahmed Bajwa has underlined the need for organizing healthy activities at educational institutions to develop a sense of social cohesion among students for evolving a prosperous society.

He expressed these views at the opening ceremony of the sports gala held at Gomal University’s sub campus Tank here Thursday.

A large number of students, teaching staff, administrative officers and other employees besides Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah and Director of the campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish were present.

Several teams from different departments are participating in sports events including cricket, football and badminton besides teams of Degree College Tank and Ammakhel, Iqra College and Wisdom College Tank.

He further said that besides pursuing education which was a right of every citizen, students should also be encouraged to participate in co-curricular activities which instill the spirit of tolerance, leading to an atmosphere of peace, harmony and sense of brotherhood which were key to a country’s development .

Regardless of the circumstances, he urged students to strive with courage, hard work and dedication to achieve success.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah, Director of Tank Campus and Director Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish also spoke on the occasion and expressed commitment to continue with promoting equality education to prepare the students for the challenges ahead.

