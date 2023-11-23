Open Menu

Participation In Co-curricular Stressed For Prosperity Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Participation in co-curricular stressed for prosperity society

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Sector Commander South, Brigadier Sohail Ahmed Bajwa has underlined the need for organizing healthy activities at educational institutions to develop a sense of social cohesion among students for evolving a prosperous society.

He expressed these views at the opening ceremony of the sports gala held at Gomal University’s sub campus Tank here Thursday.

A large number of students, teaching staff, administrative officers and other employees besides Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah and Director of the campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish were present.

Several teams from different departments are participating in sports events including cricket, football and badminton besides teams of Degree College Tank and Ammakhel, Iqra College and Wisdom College Tank.

He further said that besides pursuing education which was a right of every citizen, students should also be encouraged to participate in co-curricular activities which instill the spirit of tolerance, leading to an atmosphere of peace, harmony and sense of brotherhood which were key to a country’s development .

Regardless of the circumstances, he urged students to strive with courage, hard work and dedication to achieve success.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah, Director of Tank Campus and Director Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish also spoke on the occasion and expressed commitment to continue with promoting equality education to prepare the students for the challenges ahead.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Cricket Football Sports Education Badminton Tank Gomal Sohail Ahmed From

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

26 minutes ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

40 minutes ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

3 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

16 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

16 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan