Participation In Exams Must To Promote In Next Classes: Shafqat

Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Sunday said that all the students of schools and colleges would ensure their participation in exams to promote in next classes.

"We are taking all possible measures to protect children of educational institutions from second wave of coronavirus," he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Last time, the federal and provincial governments had to take the decision regarding promotion of school children to next grade on the basis of previous academic record, he said and added that this time, participation in exams would be must. About reopening of schools and colleges, he said the decision would be taken after consulting provincial governments as second wave of coronavirus was still threatening to people's health.

In reply to a question about Primary schools, Shafqat Mehmood said the children of low grade schooling had affected due to closure of institutions.

"We are seriously contemplating a plan to reopen schools for children," he stated.

However, he said, all standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed after opening of educational institutions in the country.

As far as secondary and higher board exams were concerned, he said a little change in holding exams would be made so that students could prepare for better results.

The minister said the incumbent government had launched tele-schooling and radio-schooling for continuing educational activities across the country. About vaccination criteria, he said health and educational workers would be given priority. He further stated that a comprehensive strategy would be evolved after detailed consultation with quarters concerned.

