UrduPoint.com

Participation In SCO Moot In India Shows Pakistan's Seriousness: FM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Participation in SCO moot in India shows Pakistan's seriousness: FM

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said his participation along with a Pakistani delegation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) moot in Goa, India showed how Pakistan gave importance to the Organization.

"My participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan shows importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership," the foreign minister said in a video message before his departure to attend the SCO's CFM meeting in Goa.

He said he looked forward to engaging the countries which were part of this organization.

Later Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday departed from Karachi to attend the SCO CFM moot in Goa, India.

The foreign minister is attending the SCO's CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

9 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

13 minutes ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

13 minutes ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve S ..

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

1 hour ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.