Open Menu

Participation Of All Political Parties In APC Vital To Address Terrorism Issues: Aqeel

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Participation of all political parties in APC vital to address terrorism issues: Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that participation of all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is vital to address major challenges including terrorism.

PTI founder could not be released on the wishes of party members as he was facing imprisonment in different cases.

The courts could decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about rising incidents of terrorism, he said, we had made many operations during the last government of Nawaz Sharif regarding terrorism.

Pakistan had achieved success in fighting war on terror in the past, he said.

We are determined to root out terrorism with support of entire nation, he said.

All the political parties including Opposition should participate in the APC being called after Eid, he said. Collective efforts and joint strategy would help eliminate menace of terrorism from the country, he added.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting cu ..

Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..

58 seconds ago
 Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in ME ..

Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Se ..

UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nami ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

4 hours ago
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

4 hours ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

4 hours ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

5 hours ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

5 hours ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan