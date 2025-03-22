Participation of all political parties in APC vital to address terrorism issues: Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that participation of all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is vital to address major challenges including terrorism.

PTI founder could not be released on the wishes of party members as he was facing imprisonment in different cases.

The courts could decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about rising incidents of terrorism, he said, we had made many operations during the last government of Nawaz Sharif regarding terrorism.

Pakistan had achieved success in fighting war on terror in the past, he said.

We are determined to root out terrorism with support of entire nation, he said.

All the political parties including Opposition should participate in the APC being called after Eid, he said. Collective efforts and joint strategy would help eliminate menace of terrorism from the country, he added.