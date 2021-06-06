UrduPoint.com
'Participation Of Kashmiris In Indo-Pak Dialogue Process Imperative' AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

'Participation of Kashmiris in Indo-Pak dialogue process imperative' AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday said the inclusion of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in Indo-Pak dialogue process was imperative for resolution of Kashmir issue .

"Participation of Kashmiri representatives in Indo-Pak dialogue is necessary for making the talks result-oriented. The resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for peace, prosperity and development of south Asian region," he asserted.

In an interview to a private tv channel, the AJK President said that Pakistan recognizes what we are saying or demanding with regard to the involvement of Kashmiris in the dialogues process to resolve the Kashmir issue, AJK President office said.

He said that UN-sponsored plebiscite is the most preferred route to resolving the Kashmir issue.

Terming systematic bloodshed and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as war crimes and the crimes against humanity, AJK President held Indian government, India's ruling party BJP, extremist organization RSS, and the Indian army responsible for these crimes.

The 900,000 Indian troops are killing unarmed civilian especially the youth in fake encounters every day, grabbing Kashmiris' land and settling Hindu citizen transferred from India.

In the last year, more than 3.2 million non-Kashmiris have been settled in the occupied territory and thus India has launched not only a military but also a population invasion to change the demography of the region, he added.

"All these crimes committed by India are in fact war crimes and crimes against humanity for which the Indian government and its army should be held accountable and brought before the war crimes tribunal.

He said that IIOJ&K is a region with a population of 20 million people who have to decide their own destiny and their own future through a referendum suggested and recognized by the Security Council of United Nations in many of its resolutions.

He said that just recently in 2018-19, the UN Commission on Human Rights in its two reports reiterated that the right of Kashmiris to self-determination was inevitable and India was bound to respect this right of Kashmiris.

Sardar Masood said we are also thankful to Pakistan for boldly declaring not to hold talks or establish trade relations with India until it restores the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reverses the actions of August 5, 2019. These Indian actions, he pointed out, were taken in violation of international law, bilateral agreements, and the commitments made with the people of Kashmir.

