Participation of political stakeholders imperative to solve masses' problems: President Dr. Arif Alavi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alavi on Saturday said that participation of all political stakeholders was imperative for resolution of the problems of masses, therefore, the Federal government was taking all the stakeholders on board.

The president said this while talking to the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a meeting at the Governor's House here, said a statement.

He said that the federal government was taking practical steps to resolve problems which were confronted by the countrymen.

The projects launched by the federal government for the welfare and betterment of people were manifestation of this fact, he added.

The president and the Sindh governor also discussed the federal government-funded development projects in Sindh and measures taken to boost the economy of the country.

They also made deliberations on steps which were being taken by the government to resolve problems of the masses on priority basis as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Talking to the president, Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that the development and prosperity of the people of the province were among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.