UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Participation Of Political Stakeholders Imperative To Solve Masses' Problems: President Dr. Arif Alavi

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Participation of political stakeholders imperative to solve masses' problems: President Dr. Arif Alavi

President Dr. Arif Alavi on Saturday said that participation of all political stakeholders was imperative for resolution of the problems of masses, therefore, the federal government was taking all the stakeholders on board

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alavi on Saturday said that participation of all political stakeholders was imperative for resolution of the problems of masses, therefore, the Federal government was taking all the stakeholders on board.

The president said this while talking to the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a meeting at the Governor's House here, said a statement.

He said that the federal government was taking practical steps to resolve problems which were confronted by the countrymen.

The projects launched by the federal government for the welfare and betterment of people were manifestation of this fact, he added.

The president and the Sindh governor also discussed the federal government-funded development projects in Sindh and measures taken to boost the economy of the country.

They also made deliberations on steps which were being taken by the government to resolve problems of the masses on priority basis as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Talking to the president, Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that the development and prosperity of the people of the province were among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Governor All Government

Recent Stories

US Envoy Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Afghan Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Jaco van Gass wins first Para-cycling Track World ..

9 minutes ago

Derby beat Stoke City in Championship

9 minutes ago

Completion rate of bridges to Deira Islands hits 7 ..

20 minutes ago

Two new polio cases reported in Punjab

9 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismai ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.