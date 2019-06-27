Participation of special persons in electoral process is a must: Qasim Naveed

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that there is a need to sensitize political parties and other stakeholders on the issue of participation of persons with disabilities in electoral process.

He said this as a chief guest in a ceremony on 'Participation of Persons with Disabilities in Electoral Process' organized by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) here in a hotel on Thursday, said a statement.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Federal and Provincial governments, political parties and other stakeholders should take the issue on priority basis to encourage special persons to cast their votes according to their own choice.

On this occasion, MPAs Sarwat Fahtima, Seema Zia, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh Abid Lashari and others also spoke.

He said that Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed Sindh Government to protect human rights especially the rights of special persons at all levels.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar added, 'DEPD has initiated one window operation for issuance of CNICs and Disability Certificate to special persons and in next month a one window camp for issuance of Disability Certificate and CNICs to special persons will be held in Lyari in collaboration with NADRA'.

He told that almost eighty per cent of government departments had announced jobs for special persons and remaining departments would announce jobs soon and we were trying to implement five percent job qouta for special persons in both public and private sectors.

Qasim Naveed said that in private sector there was a lot of opportunities for special persons to grow and to involve themselves in economic and social activities.