UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Participation Of Special Persons In Electoral Process Is A Must: Qasim Naveed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:49 PM

Participation of special persons in electoral process is a must: Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that there is a need to sensitize political parties and other stakeholders on the issue of participation of persons with disabilities in electoral process

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that there is a need to sensitize political parties and other stakeholders on the issue of participation of persons with disabilities in electoral process.

He said this as a chief guest in a ceremony on 'Participation of Persons with Disabilities in Electoral Process' organized by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) here in a hotel on Thursday, said a statement.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Federal and Provincial governments, political parties and other stakeholders should take the issue on priority basis to encourage special persons to cast their votes according to their own choice.

On this occasion, MPAs Sarwat Fahtima, Seema Zia, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh Abid Lashari and others also spoke.

He said that Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed Sindh Government to protect human rights especially the rights of special persons at all levels.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar added, 'DEPD has initiated one window operation for issuance of CNICs and Disability Certificate to special persons and in next month a one window camp for issuance of Disability Certificate and CNICs to special persons will be held in Lyari in collaboration with NADRA'.

He told that almost eighty per cent of government departments had announced jobs for special persons and remaining departments would announce jobs soon and we were trying to implement five percent job qouta for special persons in both public and private sectors.

Qasim Naveed said that in private sector there was a lot of opportunities for special persons to grow and to involve themselves in economic and social activities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Hotel Job Lyari All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve soars to AED1.147 bn in ..

21 minutes ago

Afghan president warmly received at Aiwan-e-Sadr

1 minute ago

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to bo ..

1 hour ago

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation awards contracts w ..

1 minute ago

Sindh University's Deans Committee decides to cond ..

1 minute ago

Fake-marriages: court seeks record from FIA on bai ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.