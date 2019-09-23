Participation of US President in rally of Modi is unacceptable for Pakistan: Khawaja Saad Rafique

PML-N key leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that participation of United States (US) President Donald Trump in the rally of Modi "killer' of Kashmiris" is unacceptable for Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) PML-N key leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that participation of United States (US) President Donald Trump in the rally of Modi "killer' of Kashmiris" is unacceptable for Pakistan.Talking to media men outside the Accountability Court (AC) Saad Rafique said that government should give answer to nation that why it has not taken up the Kashmir crisis resolution in the Human Rights of the United Nations.Government which claims support of 58 countries upon Kashmir issue could not gain support of even 16 countries.

He added.He said unity of nation is necessary to fight the case of Kashmir.He said government is strengthening the enemy by breaking national solidarity.Group of liars has been imposed upon the nation, he said.He said deception, Victimization, false statistics, to suppress the voice of Kashmiris and to give posts to hypocrites is the biggest corruption of government.He said stopping production orders of member's Parliament is contempt of the Parliament and democratic values.