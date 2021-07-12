UrduPoint.com
Participation Of Women In Political, Economic, Social Activities Vital For Country's Progress: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday said the dream of sustainable national development and prosperity could only be embarked by ensuring full participation of women in political, economic and social activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday said the dream of sustainable national development and prosperity could only be embarked by ensuring full participation of women in political, economic and social activities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women teachers led by Shaheen Khan Kakar here at Governor House Quetta.

He said that in this modern age of ever-changing world, men and women have equal share in social and economic development and are equal partners in all matters of life.

The governor said it was a matter of pride that women were highly respected in our society, adding that there was no shortage of talent in women but poverty and lack of opportunities were obstacles in their way.

The delegation apprised the governor about the problems and difficulties faced by the female teachers of NCHD and BECS.

The governor listened to their concerns and assured all possible cooperation for their lasting solution.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha, after taking oath of his office, has started performing his duties.

When he reached the Governor House in Quetta in the morning, he was presented with a guard of honor by a well-armed contingent of the Balochistan Constabulary.

Later, the governor held an introductory meeting with the staff of the Governor House and Secretariat.

The governor said he was ambitious to serve the province and its people, adding, this goal could be achieved as a team by playing our part with honesty, dedication and hard work.

After that, various delegations called on Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha and congratulated him on assuming new responsibilities.

The delegations included women, scholars, representatives of the minority community living in Balochistan, a large number of PTI provincial officials and workers also met with the governor and congratulated him.

