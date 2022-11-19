Participation of women in Thal Jeep Rally increasing every year, female racer

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The participation of women in the Thal Jeep Rally is increasing every year that reflects that the Pakistani women can face any challenge without any fear.

This was said by Rakhshinda Jabeen, a female racer of the 7th Thal Jeep Rally, while talking to media persons on Saturday before the start of third round.

She said that only one woman participated in the first edition of Thal Jeep Rally and the number of women racers had increased to five in the ongoing rally.

Rakhshinda urged women to participate in the rally and other healthy activities. Talking about the track of the rally, she said that the track was much more difficult as compared to the previous contests adding that every racer gave their best to complete the track.

She said that two specific points of the qualifying round were too difficult where the vehicle of a racer named Muhammad Shoaib overturned.