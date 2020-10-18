ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistani women had highlighted the soft image of the country among world's states through participating in various international floral exhibitions and competitions, said Secretary Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Farah Hamid Khan.

She said that Pakistani women had also proved their metal with demonstrating their abilities in creative work at international floral shows and exhibits. Such events were very healthy, social, creative and admirable activities for women of the society, she further said.

Farah Hamid was addressing as a chief guest to an annual general body meeting (AGM) titled 'Madre Nature' organised by Floral Art Society of Pakistan Orchid Club Islamabad at Marriott Hotel.

The society held a competition of floral art in which the designers from all over the country contributed and presented their creative work. The competition was held in three classes titled 'Foliage Artistry', 'Waxed Beauty' and 'Carved by Nature'. The participants made innovative exhibits in all classes.

The President of the club Shandana Bangash on the occasion also gave a demonstration in which she made five creative, artistic and innovative exhibits.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes and trophies between the winners of the competition. The AGM was attended by women FASP members and others belonging to the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.