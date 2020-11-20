UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Participation Of Womenfolk In Local Government Elections Stressed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Participation of womenfolk in local government elections stressed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haroon Khan Shinwari Friday urged women to fully participate in local government elections, saying, the commission was facilitating womenfolk and members of transgender community to get registered in voting lists.

He was addressing launching ceremony of a booklet prepared by Hawa Loor Organization regarding housewives. The ceremony among others was attended by Hawa Loor Chief Executive Khursheed Bano, Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshinda Naz and a large number of social workers.

He said the election commission appreciates all the efforts that aimed registration and participation of women in electoral process.

He said the role of women in existing scenario was of supreme importance and they should be provided needed help and assistance to make way forward in their respective fields.

He informed that a total of 133 transgender are registered in KP adding that election commission in endeavoring to ensure participation of each and every citizen in electoral process irrespective of its position in society.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial ombudsperson, Rakshanda Naz said that society should raise voice for marginalized section of society and extend them support to protect their basic rights.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Women All Government

Recent Stories

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

18 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

22 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

23 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

25 minutes ago

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.