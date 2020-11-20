Participation of womenfolk in local government elections stressed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haroon Khan Shinwari Friday urged women to fully participate in local government elections, saying, the commission was facilitating womenfolk and members of transgender community to get registered in voting lists.

He was addressing launching ceremony of a booklet prepared by Hawa Loor Organization regarding housewives. The ceremony among others was attended by Hawa Loor Chief Executive Khursheed Bano, Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshinda Naz and a large number of social workers.

He said the election commission appreciates all the efforts that aimed registration and participation of women in electoral process.

He said the role of women in existing scenario was of supreme importance and they should be provided needed help and assistance to make way forward in their respective fields.

He informed that a total of 133 transgender are registered in KP adding that election commission in endeavoring to ensure participation of each and every citizen in electoral process irrespective of its position in society.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial ombudsperson, Rakshanda Naz said that society should raise voice for marginalized section of society and extend them support to protect their basic rights.