Participation of youth leadership in society affairs enhances good governance: Samina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Samina, Program Manager of Shirakat NGO on Friday, emphasized the need for engaging youth leadership in society’s affairs to enhance the economic and social benefits as the country was facing serious governance challenges.

Addressing a press conference, she said that the country needs political stability, sustained policies, strengthened institutions, zero corruption, and accountability process, adding that providing the opportunity to the youth leadership could reduce governance-related issues and plight the country towards development.

“Youth-led initiatives in developing countries have reduced the perception of corruption by 12 percent in the last decade,” she claimed.

Urooj, a representative of Vision Building, also said that according to the Pakistan Youth Development Index (PYDI), only 20 percent of Pakistan’s youth were given leadership role in public affairs. She stressed the need to involve youth in governance, saying that inclusion of youth could strengthens community participation and promoted accountability.

Other participants also highlighted the youth leadership role in the development of the country.