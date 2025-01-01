Parties Involved In Kurram Dispute Sign Peace Agreement At Kohat Grand Jirga
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:02 PM
Agreement includes 14 points with both parties agreeing to a ceasefire
KOHAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The parties involved in the Kurram dispute signed a peace agreement at the Kohat Grand Jirga on Wednesday.
The Grand Jirga addressing the situation in District Kurram concluded in Kohat, with both parties agreeing to the peace terms.
Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed that the peace agreement was signed as 45 representatives from both sides signed.
The agreement included 14 points, with both parties agreeing to a ceasefire.
Additionally, they would dismantle their fortifications and surrender their weapons.
Malik Sawab Khan stated that planning is underway to reopen routes and establish lasting peace.
He said that all those violating the agreement would be handed over to the authorities.
“The efforts to maintain law and order will be carried out in coordination with law enforcement agencies,” said Malik Sawab.
As per the agreement, the compensation would be provided for damages while the heavy weaponry would be placed under government custody.
The fortifications built by the parties would also be dismantled.
Kohat Commissioner said that the Kurram negotiations were successful between the parties, with only three signatures remaining for completion while all others were secured.
