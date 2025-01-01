Open Menu

Parties Involved In Kurram Dispute Sign Peace Agreement At Kohat Grand Jirga

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 06:02 PM

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

Agreement includes 14 points with both parties agreeing to a ceasefire

KOHAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The parties involved in the Kurram dispute signed a peace agreement at the Kohat Grand Jirga on Wednesday.

The Grand Jirga addressing the situation in District Kurram concluded in Kohat, with both parties agreeing to the peace terms.

Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed that the peace agreement was signed as 45 representatives from both sides signed.

The agreement included 14 points, with both parties agreeing to a ceasefire.

Additionally, they would dismantle their fortifications and surrender their weapons.

Malik Sawab Khan stated that planning is underway to reopen routes and establish lasting peace.

He said that all those violating the agreement would be handed over to the authorities.

“The efforts to maintain law and order will be carried out in coordination with law enforcement agencies,” said Malik Sawab.

As per the agreement, the compensation would be provided for damages while the heavy weaponry would be placed under government custody.

The fortifications built by the parties would also be dismantled.

Kohat Commissioner said that the Kurram negotiations were successful between the parties, with only three signatures remaining for completion while all others were secured.

Related Topics

Jirga Law And Order Kohat All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

3 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

20 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

27 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

48 minutes ago
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

50 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan