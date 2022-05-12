UrduPoint.com

Parties Must Refrain From Dragging State Institutions Into Politics: Hamza Khan Nasir

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Parties must refrain from dragging State institutions into politics: Hamza Khan Nasir

Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Hamza Khan Nasir, on Thursday, said that political parties should refrain from dragging the state institutions into politics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Hamza Khan Nasir, on Thursday, said that political parties should refrain from dragging the state institutions into politics.

In a statement issued here, Hamza Khan Nasir said that political parties should not drag State institutions into politics, also adding that the sacrifices given by the security agencies of Pakistan were meant to eliminate terrorism from the country.

.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Nasir From

Recent Stories

Chinese Rover's Discovery Gives Surprise Insight I ..

Chinese Rover's Discovery Gives Surprise Insight Into Mars's Water History

30 seconds ago
 Locals protest against brick kilns for creating po ..

Locals protest against brick kilns for creating pollution

32 seconds ago
 PTI files review petition in Supreme Court against ..

PTI files review petition in Supreme Court against verdict on NA deputy speaker' ..

34 seconds ago
 Health dept seeks emergency plan for riverine area ..

Health dept seeks emergency plan for riverine area

35 seconds ago
 Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

Rangers arrests two involved in fraud

4 minutes ago
 Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of ..

Ashrafi pledges to continue struggle for rights of 5 m Pakistani expats in Middl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.