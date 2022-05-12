Parties must refrain from dragging State institutions into politics: Hamza Khan Nasir

Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Hamza Khan Nasir, on Thursday, said that political parties should refrain from dragging the state institutions into politics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta District Hamza Khan Nasir, on Thursday, said that political parties should refrain from dragging the state institutions into politics.

In a statement issued here, Hamza Khan Nasir said that political parties should not drag State institutions into politics, also adding that the sacrifices given by the security agencies of Pakistan were meant to eliminate terrorism from the country.

