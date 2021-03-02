Parties using money in Senate polls to face defeat: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that the political parties using money in politics would face defeat in Senate elections on March 3.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge victorious in the elections as Wednesday would be the day of truth and democracy.

She said that the PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to end tradition of horse-trading in politics and to promote true democratic norms.

The SACM said that the so-called PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] alliance would be disappointed tomorrow. The PDM member parties, on the one hand, had been talking about supremacy and respect of the vote, and on the other were using money in politics.

PTI's journey would continue for a real change in the country as it had put the country on the way to positive change under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She expressed the hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would ensure holding of Senate elections in a transparent manner, as directed by the Supreme Court.

For transparent elections, joint efforts were needed by the government as well as the opposition, and the government was always ready to sit with the opposition parties on electoral reforms.

She said that digital Pakistan was the future of the country and the government was moving towards use of the latest technology in the government departments. The Punjab Information Commission was playing its role in creating awareness regarding laws, right to information and sensitising people on using its legal rights. Dr Firdous said under leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab was speedily moving towards journey of change and the Information Commission had resolved more than 5,600 cases in a year which was a record.

The commission was becoming a voice for journalists, and their genuine concerns were being taken up. Protection of rights of journalists was a priority of the commission, she added.