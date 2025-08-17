Partly Cloudy And Humid Weather Persisted In The City On Sunday
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Partly cloudy and humid weather persisted in the city on Sunday, while the Meteorological Department (MET) issued warnings of heavy rain in scattered areas across the country.
According to MET officials, intense rainfall could trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, the Pothohar region, D.G. Khan, Koh-e-Suleman, and northeastern Balochistan. Urban flooding is also likely in low-lying areas of northeastern Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, and southeastern Sindh.
Officials cautioned that landslides and mudslides may disrupt roads in vulnerable hilly areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir. Strong winds, heavy downpours, and lightning could also damage fragile structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, solar panels, and vehicles.
The public, travellers, and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in high-risk areas and stay updated on the latest weather conditions.
The department further stated that a seasonal low lay over central Balochistan, with moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrating upper and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave was also influencing the upper regions.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock, Chakwal, Narowal, Murree, Tharparkar, Chhor, Mithi, Tando Jam, Hyderabad, Mohenjo Daro, Barkhan, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dopatta, Bacha Khan, Dir, Peshawar, Kakul, Balakot, and Pattan.
Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokundi, Dalbandin, Dadu, and Jacobabad, where mercury soared to 43°C, while Lahore registered a maximum of 36°C.
