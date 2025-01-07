Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather Forecast For Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Partly cloudy and cold weather persisted in the city on Tuesday, while the MET Office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air continues to dominate most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most areas, with very cold conditions expected in hilly regions during the morning and night hours.
Moderate to dense fog patches are likely to persist in northeastern Punjab, while shallow to moderate fog is expected in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the same periods. Frost is anticipated in certain areas of Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region, and upper Punjab during the early morning hours.
Rainfall was reported in some cities across the country.
The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was -10°C in Leh, while Lahore experienced a low of 5.4°C and a high of 19.5°C.
