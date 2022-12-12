UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather Predicted For Most KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Partly cloudy, cold weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center on Monday forecast mainly partly cloudy to cloudy and cold weather in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that isolated rain with snowfall over hilly areas is likely to occur in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand North and South Waziristan and Kurram districts.

Fog is also likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in the province, whereas fog prevailed over most plain areas of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/04, Chitral 12/00, Timergara 16/04, Dir 11/01, Mirkhani 15/03, Kalam 07/-5, Drosh 10/02, Saidu Sharif 17/03, Pattan 17/10, Malam Jabba 08/-1, Takht Bhai 21/05, Kakul 17/03, Balakot 18/04, Parachinar 21/00, Bannu 24/06, Cherat 13/07, D.I. Khan 27/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.

