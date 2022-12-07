UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather To Prevail In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Partly cloudy, cold weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday forecast mainly partly cloudy and cold weather for most districts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over mountains is likely to occur over isolated places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram and Torghar districts.

Moderate to dense fog was likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during night and morning hours.

Travelers on Motorways and National Highways were advised to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

The minimum temperature recorded in major cities of the province during last 24 hours was: Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan 05C, Parachinar 02, Chitral -01, DI Khan 09, Kohat 07, Dir -01, Malamjabba 01.

