Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Partly cloudy, cold weather to prevail in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly partly cloudy and cold weather in most districts of the province, while partly cloudy and very cold in the upper parts.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during morning and night hours. The center advised travelers on motorways and national highways to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 19/00, Chitral 12/-1, Timergara 17/-1, Dir 17/-3, Mirkhani 14/-2, Kalam 09/-7, Drosh 13/00, Saidu Sharif 18/-2, Pattan 18/05, Malam Jabba 07/-3, Takht Bhai 17/00, Kakul 19/01, Balakot 19/-3, Parachinar 22/01, Bannu 16/05, Cherat 19/04, D.I. Khan 18/00.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -07°C in Kalam and Tirah valley each.

