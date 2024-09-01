Partly Cloudy Forecast
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Bahawalpur (APP): The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 36 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
