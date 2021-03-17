UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Partly cloudy forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.5 degrees centigrade and 18.8 degrees centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 81 percent at 8 am and 40 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:20 am and set at 18:25 pm tomorrow.

