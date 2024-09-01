Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Forecast For Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was observed in Lahore on Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said that a weak monsoon current from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal was penetrating the upper parts of the country and it was likely to strengthen from today (evening/night) while a shallow westerly wave prevailed over northern parts the country. A fresh westerly wave was expected to approach upper parts of the country from today (evening/night).

Met Officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower was likely in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the evening/night.

Rainfall was recorded in some cities of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Turbat where the mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 36.4°C and minimum was 26.8°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Dalbandin May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

21 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

21 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan