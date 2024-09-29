Partly Cloudy Forecast For Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions were observed in Lahore on Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was present over western parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most plains of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bahawalpur, Padidan and Dadu where the mercury hit 41°C while in Lahore it was 33.6°C and minimum was 22.8°C.
