Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid Weather In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was reported in the city on Saturday while the

Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. The maximum temperature

was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 34.4°C and

minimum was 25°C.

The Met officials warned that the Cyclonic Storm (CS) “ASNA” (Pronounced as As-Na) over northeast

Arabian Sea has moved further west-south-westward during past six hours and now lied at around

Latitude 23.3 N & Longitude 64.5 E at a distance of about 300km southwest of Karachi, 230km south-southwest

of Ormara and 300-km southeast of Gwadar. The system was likely to track further west-south-westwards.

They warned that from Aug 31 to Sep 1, torrential rains may generate pluvial flood/inundation in low lying areas of south Sindh, south Balochistan. Torrential rains may generate flash Flooding in local nullahs/streams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

The MET officials predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thundershower was expected at scattered places in lower Balochistan while at isolated places in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Rain-thundershowers with heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds were likely in Makran during the period.

