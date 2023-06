SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy, windy and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 44 degree Celsius where as the minimum temperature was 33 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

A light to heavy rain would be expected in next 36 hours in the division.