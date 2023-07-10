Open Menu

Partly Cloudy, Hot Weather Forecast For City:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for city:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The local Met office on Monday forecast partly cloudy, windy and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 35 degree Celsius where as the minimum temperature was 28 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

A light to moderate rain would be expected in next 36 hours in the division,press release stated.

