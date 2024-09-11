Partly cloudy, hot/humid weather experienced in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday, while Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at some cities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 35.5°C and minimum was 25.5°C.