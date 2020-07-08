UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy, Humid Chances Of Rain Likely In City On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:38 AM

Partly cloudy, humid chances of rain likely in city on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of rain or thunderstorm in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of rain or thunderstorm in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 29 to 31, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few moderate falls are likely to occur at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Sukkur and Shaheed Banazirabad divisions in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

40 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.