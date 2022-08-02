Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted mainly partly cloudy and humid weather in the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated rain and thunderstorm are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Shangla, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, D.

I.Khan and North & South Waziristan districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 35 °C in Mirkhani and Drosh (each).