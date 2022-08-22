UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather Forecast For Most KP

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours on Monday.

However, it said that rain with thunderstorms are also expected at scattered places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The Center said that heavy rains may cause flooding in local streams, main rivers and mountain streams and landslides in the hilly areas of the province.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 33°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner May Rains

Recent Stories

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

7 minutes ago
 Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in ..

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terro ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC to avoid arrest in terrorism case

44 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.