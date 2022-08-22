Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours on Monday.

However, it said that rain with thunderstorms are also expected at scattered places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The Center said that heavy rains may cause flooding in local streams, main rivers and mountain streams and landslides in the hilly areas of the province.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 33°C in Dera Ismail Khan.