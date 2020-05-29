Partly cloudy, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Province. However gusty winds are likely to blow over southern and Central Districts of Sindh in the next 24 hours.