Partly cloudy, humid weather with chances of light rain in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle or light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and humid weather likely to prevail over most parts of the Province. However partly cloudy to cloudy and humid condition with chances of drizzle/light rain during night/morning along the coast in the next 24 hours.